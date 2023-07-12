With Madison under extreme drought conditions, local residents may be wondering what they should or shouldn’t do amid the exceptionally dry weather.

Q: Will the city limit my water use because of the drought conditions?

A: The Madison Water Utility is asking residents to voluntarily limit outdoor water use but is not concerned about any long-term impacts to the city’s reserves.

Madison’s water supply is at around 60% capacity, with millions of gallons of water still in the reserves, said Marcus Pearson, a spokesperson for the water utility.

Q: Is my lawn coming back?

A: While grass is suffering from the drought and might have lost its green color, it likely won’t die. Stay off the grass to avoid further damaging it. That includes mowing it less frequently and at a higher height — about 3½ to 4 inches — to support root growth.

Q: When and how much should I water the lawn?

A: Established lawns need only 1 inch of water per week. Applying the water all at once, rather than frequent light watering, promotes deeper roots and a healthier, more resilient lawn, according to recommendations from the Madison Water Utility. Avoid watering during the midday heat. This will reduce losses due to evaporation.

Q: How can I help conserve water during drought conditions?

A: Use a sprinkling can or hand-held hose to specifically target smaller areas of your lawn where a sprinkler is wasteful. Consider a timed sprinkler, which automatically shuts off after a desired rate of application.

When it does rain, use a rain barrel. Capturing water from downspouts conserves the municipal supply while providing the best water for lawn and garden.

Q: What else can I do to help out during drought conditions?

A: Residents can see exactly how much water they’re using every day, or even every hour, with the utility’s online conservation tool. A water billing account is required to use the tool.

Volunteers are helping water flower beds and trees around Madison, but if residents notice any areas that are particularly dry, they can notify the city’s Parks Division, said Greg Genin, operations manager for Madison parks.

Q: Are city parks still open?

A: City parks and athletic fields are still open, but park officials are monitoring their condition and doing some additional watering where necessary. Activities planned for park spaces are also proceeding as planned.

State Journal reporter Will Romano contributed to this report.