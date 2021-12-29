Madison woman charged with burglary and graffiti in Columbia County

A Madison woman is charged with stealing a phone and defacing property in the town of Hampden. Columbia County authorities reported.

Victoria H. Mchoes, 19, is facing charges of burglary of a building or dwelling, a class F felony, and two misdemeanor counts of graffiti and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 3 a victim living on Hall Road in Hampden reported someone came to the residence early in the morning. The victim told a Columbia County Sheriff Deputy someone allegedly spread white paint in the driveway and threw eggs on the roof of the residence.

The victim said the person was at the residence between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. and allegedly used blue and red spray paint to write obscenities at the residence such as “racist” and “homophobe.” The victim also told the deputy they drew male genitals with the spray paint.

The complaint states Mchoes was identified as a person of interest in August. Then on Oct. 6 the same victim contacted the sheriff’s office about a stolen phone. The victim alleged the phone was stolen and some lights were on that they could not remember turning on and a window was broken.

With the assistance of GPS location history authorities tracked the phone to a residence in Madison. The victim provided surveillance video from the October incident showing a female suspect in a white hoodie.

The following week a Columbia County Sheriff Detective went to the GPS location to retrieve the phone. The detective spoke with Mchoes and explained the GPS location and Mchoes allegedly replied “Can we make some deal?”

The next day Mchoes turned over the stolen phone. On Nov. 26 the detective interviewed Mchoes again. The complaint states Mchoes allegedly took responsibility for the vandalism in August and the theft in October.

Mchoes is scheduled to be in the Columbia County Courthouse on Jan. 5 for her initial appearance.