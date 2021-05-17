Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection.

Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after full vaccination are rare, but some are expected because no vaccine is 100% effective and some people don’t mount as much of an immune response to the vaccine as others, experts say.

“People need to be careful, even if they don’t have serious underlying health conditions and even if they’re not immunocompromised, because if you spread it, you might spread it to somebody who is,” said Luke Kingree, a Madison attorney whose mother, Olivia Kingree, died early Sunday morning.

“My thought is that the combination of … medications impaired her immune response to the vaccine, so she probably did not produce as many antibodies,” said Dr. Seth Kingree, her other son, who works at a hospital in West Virginia where he has treated numerous COVID-19 patients.