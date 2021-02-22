Madison woman gets year in prison for $3M in tax evasion skimming video gambling machine money

A Madison woman was sentenced Friday to a year and a day in federal prison for evading paying more than $3 million in taxes by skimming funds earned by video gambling machines in bars, authorities reported.
Mary Lavine, 65, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and to filing a false 2018 corporate income tax return for Bullseye Inc., a business she ran with a person who is now dead, Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said in a statement.
Judge James D. Peterson also fined Lavine $75,000, ordered her to serve two years of supervised release after getting out of prison, and ordered her to pay restitution of $834,769.65 to the IRS and $1,927,852.56 to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Bullseye is a Madison-based coin-operated music and amusement game vending business that Lavine admitted contracted with bar owners to place video gambling machines in their businesses, then split the profits with the bar owners, Blader said.
Different bar owners had different profit-sharing agreements with Bullseye, and Lavine admitted that some agreed to skim funds generated by the machines not report all of the funds to the IRS or Wisconsin Department of Revenue. The underreporting caused Bullseye to evade its corporate income taxes, as Bullseye and bar owners to evade Wisconsin sales taxes and income taxes, Blader said.
The government presented evidence that from 2015 to 2018, Bullseye evaded $3,028,930 in federal and state taxes, Blader said.
At her sentencing hearing, Lavine apologized for her criminal conduct and told the judge that she went along the tax evasion scheme of Bullseye’s other owner for so long because he promised to make her the majority owner of the business, but he reneged on that promise, Blader said.
Peterson told Lavine that her quest to be the majority owner was a “drug that caused her to compromise her basic values and commit tax evasion to achieve her end goal, ” and said the size of the tax evasion scheme, the large tax loss, and the long period of criminal activity all justified a prison term, Blader reported.
Peterson said that the sentence “will send the message to the business community that no special rules apply to cash businesses. It’s easy to cheat and skim cash, but it is still taxable. … business owners need to be aware that this type of conduct will not be tolerated and will lead to incarceration,” Blader reported.
Five people now have pleaded guilty as part of the tax evasion investigation and Lavine is the fourth to be sentenced.
Middleton Sport Bowl owners Dudley Hellenbrand and Cherie Hellenbrand each were sentenced to 6 months in prison, Tom Laugen was sentenced to a year and a day in prison, and Colin Albany is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6.
Peterson has ordered a total of $3,807,566 in restitution to the IRS and Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
