Madison woman returns library book after 63 years, sends $500 donation

People are blocked from checking out once they incur $20.01 in fines, she said. Most of the 30,000 had fines that were under the $20 limit, so they were still able to check materials out, even with fines on their cards.

Others had fines waived, but still had lost/damaged charges on their records that were over $20, so they will continue to be blocked from checking out until the damaged/lost charges are paid.

Elias said the library forgave $282,084 in fines. "Library fines, or the fear of incurring library fines, was a deterrent to library use for some people and we are happy to remove one more barrier from using the public library," Elias said.

"In these COVID-19 times, there has been an added bonus of not having to handle cash for fine payments," she said. "We're grateful to the board for making this decision, and incredibly grateful for the many hours staff spent making this a reality."

Elias said that, for the most part, library users still turn in their books on time. The library offers email reminders when library items are due in two days. Customers have the option to turn those on or off, she said, but many customers use them.