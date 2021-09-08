Madison women donating 'mountain' of fabric for Afghan refugees to sew own clothes

Savage, who was also helping load the SUV and a small white sedan up with fabric and other sewing materials, said she is not allowed to speak about her experience volunteering to help the Afghans at Fort McCoy. But she said she would be driving her white car up to the military base Wednesday night. She said she was coordinating with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to get the fabric up there.

McElrone would follow with the SUV in a few days. She said Fort McCoy already has two sewing machines up there, and the Afghan women "jumped at the chance to begin sewing." They went through the fabric at the base already and started using their blankets to create their own clothes, McElrone said.

The women emailed sewers they knew, friends and local sewing groups, who reached out their friends, and so on, creating a network of people who wanted to help. The Madison Area Sewing Guild and the Sewing Machine Project were among the groups who helped spread the word.

"We just are so inspired and excited by this amazing response that we’ve had," McElrone said.