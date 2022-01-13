Madison's Exact Sciences to invest $350 million in city campus expansion, 1,300 jobs

Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences is expanding its Wisconsin presence by investing $350 million in its city spaces, which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs in the state, the company said Thursday.
Exact Sciences plans to add to its west-side Madison campus with a research and development facility (the Research and Development Center of Excellence), lab and warehouse.
"Since relocating to Wisconsin in 2009, Exact Sciences has grown from a handful of people into a worldwide team focused on eradicating cancer and the suffering it causes,” said Kevin Conroy, Chairman and CEO, Exact Sciences in a Thursday statement. “Continued investments in our Wisconsin-based people and facilities will accelerate the development of new cancer tests and ensure we continue providing world-class service and critical answers to patients.”
To help the effort along, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. recently authorized increasing the company's Enterprise Zone tax credits from $9 million to $27.5 million if the company meets its job creation and investment goals in capital expenditures by 2025.
Enterprise zone tax credits are incentives for businesses to expand, rehabilitate or improve buildings within designated areas.
The research and development facility would allow Exact to enhance its Cologuard product, which allows patients to screen themselves for colon cancer at home, as well as continue studying multi-cancer early detection.
The lab would feature new technology and automation to further support Cologuard product development, and the proposed warehouse would include ambient storage racking, cold storage and hazardous material storage.
“Exact Sciences is an example of a company with deep Wisconsin roots that, with this investment, is committing to its future in our state,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) in a Friday statement. “As the company has grown to add operations around the world, Exact Sciences could have chosen to expand in other states but chose Wisconsin because of our outstanding, well-educated workers, excellent community infrastructure and support for its research and health care missions.”
This story will be updated.
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
