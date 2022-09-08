Madison's Veterans Hospital gets top VA award

Madison's Veterans Hospital has received the annual Veterans Health Administration Overall Best Experience Award, which the VA said is the highest such distinction for VA hospitals in the nation.

VA facilities were evaluated on inpatient experience, employee experience and customer trust scores during fiscal year 2021, the VA said this week.

“Our staff have maintained a Veteran-centric focus during one of the most difficult times in our history,” John Rohrer, director of the Madison VA Hospital, said in a statement. “No matter how challenging times became at home or at work, our team continued to ensure our Veterans received the quality care that they so rightly deserved.”

In February, the Madison VA Hospital was one of just 11 VA medical centers this year to receive a 5-star rating for patient experience from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The Madison VA had the highest summary ranking of all VA hospitals, the VA said.