Man accused in fatal Wausau cemetery shooting agrees to plea deal, convicted of homicide

WAUSAU — A man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding two others at a Wausau cemetery in 2019 has agreed to a plea deal and will avoid a jury trial.
Henry West, 67, pleaded no contest Monday to five of 17 charges he faced. He was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of arson , WSAW-TV reported. The 12 other counts were dismissed, but will be read in at sentencing.
Investigators say West was still upset about being fired from the cemetery several years prior and fatally shot 52-year-old Patricia Grimm, who was an employee at Pine Grove Cemetery, on Oct. 3, 2019. A 60-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were injured.
West who was being evicted from his apartment in Schofield was convicted setting fire to the garage on the same day as the shootings. He was also accused of tampering with a gas line and laid makeshift explosives that police said could have been a deadly.
A sentencing date has not yet been set. A conviction for first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin. Only his parole eligibility would be considered.
