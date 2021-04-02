Man accused of coughing on people at Racine County Walmart, yelling 'I am COVID!' arrested twice in a week

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man who was arrested after allegedly coughing on people, yelling "I am COVID!" at Walmart in Mount Pleasant and swinging a stick was taken into custody at least twice in the month of March.

David Earl Berryhill, 35, of the 400 block of Seventh Street, is now facing charges for three separate incidents: misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2018, drug possession in the middle of March, and resisting an officer and disorderly conduct in the March 25 Walmart incident.

According to a criminal complaint and online court records:

On March 19, Berryhill appeared via Zoom in Racine County Circuit Court, facing felony repeater charges for possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. Soon after, a $250 cash bond was posted and he was released from jail.

On March 25, Berryhill allegedly went to Walmart and was "swinging a stick at customers and 'cussing' at people," according to a criminal complaint.

A Walmart manager reportedly told officers that Berryhill was "screaming 'I am COVID!' while coughing at people."

An officer told Berryhill to drop the metal pole he was carrying, which he did, and then Berryhill was handcuffed and placed in a squad car.