Man accused of shooting Milwaukee officer pleads not guilty

MILWAUKEE — A man accused of shooting and wounding a Milwaukee police officer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to eight felony charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Jetrin Rodthong, 22, is accused of shooting officer Herbert Davis III in the city's Menomonee Valley Thursday. Davis has since been released from the hospital.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Davis was called to check on Rodthong who was found slumped over in a vehicle. Police say Davis and Rodthong exchanged gunfire and both were struck. Rodthong then fled in the officer's squad car, crashed into another vehicle and ran away before he was captured.

Rodthong is also charged with armed carjacking, three counts of bail jumping, recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run and possession of methamphetamine.

He is being held on $1 million cash bond.

It was the second shooting of a law enforcement officer in two days in Milwaukee and the third in two weeks.

