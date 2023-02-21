A man was arrested after firing a shot that prompted the village of Brooklyn to move its polling location on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

At about 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Green County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance in downtown Brooklyn and were told that a shot had been fired, Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement.

Deputies locked down the area and specialized units and members of the Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

The suspect, a 75-year-old Brooklyn resident, was located about 2 1/2 hours later in the village of Oregon and arrested and taken to the Green County Jail on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, Skatrud said.

No one was injured, Skatrud said.

The polling location was moved from the Community Building at 102 North Rutland Ave. to the Village Public Works Building at 102 Windy Lane due to the threat that prevented access to the Community Building, McDonell said.

The polling location will stay at 102 Windy Lane and Brooklyn will seek a court order to keep it open an additional 90 minutes to compensate for the closure and moving time, McDonell said.

Brooklyn is a village of about 1,500 people that is split between Dane and Green counties, with about two-thirds of the residents in Dane County and one-third in Green County.

The Oregon School District said in an email to parents of students that Brooklyn Elementary School and Heart of Brooklyn were put in a secure hold due to the incident. A secure hold means that all students and staff remain in the building with doors locked.