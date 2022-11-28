Man arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing another man in Tomah, police say

A man is in custody for allegedly stabbing another man in Tomah early Thanksgiving morning.
The incident took place on Lisa Square, in a residential neighborhood. The Tomah Police Department arrived on the scene shortly after 1 a.m. and discovered a semiconscious 58-year-old man who had a "significant" puncture wound in his chest.
The victim was stabilized and taken for medical treatment.
An investigation led to the arrest of Dennis J. Balaban, 43, for attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail.