Man arrested for groping women, trying to start fights at Downtown bar, Madison police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A man was arrested early Sunday morning for groping women and trying to start fights at a Downtown bar, Madison police reported.

Officers were flagged down outside of Red Rock Saloon, 222 W Gorham St., about 2:15 a.m. Sunday by people reporting a man was inside the bar, drinking, groping several women, threatening people and trying to start fights, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Michael Miller, 32, was arrested on tentative charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and three counts of disorderly conduct, Kimberley said.

