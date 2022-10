Man arrested for kidnapping person at Madison park, choking and battering them, police say

A man was arrested for kidnapping a person at a Madison park on Sunday, taking the person to Dodgeville and choking and battering them, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to Country Grove Park, 7353 East Pass, about 1:45 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a kidnapping after two people who knew each other agreed to meet at the park to exchange property, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Once at the park, one person was physically forced into the car of the other person, Alexander Devicente-Hernandez, 18, Kimberley said.

Devicente-Hernandez also took the other person’s phone and drove them to Dodgeville where the person was attacked and tried to escape multiple times, Kimberley said.

Eventually, Devicente-Hernandez drove the other person back to Country Grove Park, where they called for help, Kimberley said.

Devicente-Hernandez was arrested on tentative charges of kidnapping, strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct, second-degree reckless endangerment, and felony intimidation of a victim, and the investigation is continuing, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.