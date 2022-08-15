 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man arrested for sixth OWI in Verona after speeding 30 miles over limit, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

The Dane County Sheriff's Department Sunday arrested a man in the city of Verona, and tentatively charged him with his sixth felony OWI, after stopping him for speeding 30 miles over the limit. 

Authorities took Preston D. Boggs, 36, of Madison, into custody Sunday morning after they pulled him over for travelling 65 miles her hour in a 35-mile speed zone on Cross Country Road and Enterprise Drive. 

Boggs appeared to be intoxicated, and failed field sobriety tests, the sheriff's department said. Boggs was later booked into the Dane County Jail.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA prepares return to the moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News