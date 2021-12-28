 Skip to main content
Man arrested in arson fire that forces dozens to flee Milwaukee apartments

MILWAUKEE — Scores of people are wondering when they can return to their Milwaukee apartment building after a fire authorities say was deliberately set forced them to flee.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the fire broke out Sunday morning. The blaze was contained to one unit, fire officials said, but other apartments suffered extensive water and smoke damage and nearly 140 people were forced to flee. No injuries were reported.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Officials haven’t given an update on when residents can return to their apartments. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin said the building had no power as of Sunday night as many as 20 people from 15 apartments remained displaced.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the fire. Prosecutors are expected to file charges against him in the coming days.

