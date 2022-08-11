Man charged after allegedly stabbing husband in Kenosha home

A 34-year-old Kenosha man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his husband at their home while intoxicated.

Sean D. McCully was charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and substantial battery causing bodily harm with a dangerous weapon. He also faces misdemeanors of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

McCully made his initial appearance at Intake Court Thursday afternoon. Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $2,000 cash bond.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of 63rd Street for a reported stabbing.

A caller who was not on scene stated that her friend was stabbed by his husband later identified at McCully, according to the criminal complaint. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly made contact with McCully who appeared highly intoxicated. McCully reportedly had slurred his speech, glassy eyes and had what appeared to be smeared blood on the front of his shorts. He also had scrapes on his neck and knuckles, and a small cut on a cheek.

When questioned by investigators about injuries, McCully reportedly stated that he does not normally drink and that his husband was “being an (expletive).”

When asked if anyone was injured, McCully reportedly stated “he said that I stabbed him” and that he took something out of the sink to get his husband away from him while making a slashing motion with his arm.

Around 11:42 p.m., dispatch informed deputies that the husband was at an area hospital receiving medical treatment for a stab wound. Upon arrival, hospital staff advised that the man was stabbed in the back and was having a CT scan completed, and later advised that the wound was not in a critical area.

The man received two stitches to close the wound on his back, which was approximately three centimeters long, just left of his spine, according to the complaint.

He reportedly told deputies that earlier that day McCully was drinking and then went to a nearby bar to continue drinking. A few hours later, the man reportedly told deputies he awoke to McCully yelling at him and breaking property in their house. In an altercation, he said McCully allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the back.

The man reportedly fell to the ground, called a friend to tell her what happened, then drove himself to the hospital.

McCully’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19.