Man charged with firing into vehicle full of people in Wisconsin Dells

A criminal complaint filed in Columbia County alleges the suspect of a March shooting in Wisconsin Dells fired into a vehicle full of people.

Mason L. Acuna, 22, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He is also charged with one count of felony bail jumping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Acuna was arrested by U.S. Marshals in April. He was apprehended in Lafayette, Indiana, and extradited back to Wisconsin. Online records show Acuna is in custody at the Dane County Jail.

There are currently no hearings scheduled in this case.

According to the criminal complaint filed on May 23, a Wisconsin Dells police officer was dispatched on March 30 around 6 a.m. to South Frontage Road for a report of multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Two officers arrived at the scene and found a car in the middle of a parking lot with a man lying on the ground outside the rear passenger door. The man was identified as Victim No. 3 in the complaint. The officer reported the man had a “gaping gunshot wound to the back of his left arm and two small wounds on the front of his arm.”

Another man on scene — referred to in the complaint as Victim No. 2 — told officers he had been shot in the right side of his chest. An officer reported seeing a long horizontal wound across his chest but did not see any obvious entry or exit wound.

As the officer began to identify witnesses, he was also attempting to calm them down. Witnesses told police the shooting took place somewhere on Vine Street in Wisconsin Dells between the 600 and 800 blocks. One person told the officer a shooter allegedly walked up to the vehicle and fired into the vehicle before driving away.

During the investigation, police were informed there were seven people in the vehicle that was shot at, which was more than the vehicle had seats for.

One of the victims was interviewed by police on March 30. The victim told police that Acuna was seen allegedly holding a gun standing outside the car in the alley of Vine Street. The victim told police they believed Acuna would shoot them.

Online court records from an open February case in Eau Claire County for possession of marijuana list Acuna’s address as being in Mount Horeb. Last year, Acuna entered a no contest plea to being party to a crime of felony robbery with threat of force. The charge stemmed from a 2019 incident in West Baraboo when Acuna was allegedly part of a group of men who robbed a man of $250 in cash and clothes in Haskins Park.

Court records also show various traffic citations against Acuna in several Wisconsin counties, including Columbia, Dane and Sauk counties.