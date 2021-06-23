Man charged with impersonating police officer said he 'always wanted to be one,' according to Kenosha County complaint

A Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputy found the off-duty officer standing with Knuth outside his Jeep on the east frontage road (120th Avenue) north of Highway 142 (Burlington Road). The Jeep had lights on the roof and a “thin blue line” flag sticker on the window. According to sheriff's Sgt. David Wright, the Kenosha Police officer, who was still in uniform as he returned home from work, motioned for Knuth to pull over and waited with him until the deputy arrived.

According to the complaint, Knuth said he had the lights and a PA system in his Jeep because he works construction and told the deputy he “bought the siren from Amazon because he always wanted a siren.”

The complaint states that Knuth denied attempting to pull anyone over and said he went through the red lights with his lights and siren because the brakes on his Jeep are bad and he was worried he would not be able to stop.

“When explicitly asked if he was trying to act like a cop knowing people would pull over for him if he activated the siren the defendant nodded his head and admitted ‘yeah.’ The defendant stated that he was not actually trying to be a cop, just that he always liked police officers and has always wanted to be one,” the complaint states.

Past convictions