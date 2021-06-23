Man charged with impersonating police officer said he 'always wanted to be one,' according to Kenosha County complaint

A 19-year-old alleged to have been trying to pull over drivers using a siren and emergency lights said during his arrest that he had always wanted to be a police officer, according to court documents.
Sam Sergei Knuth of Union Grove was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with impersonating a police officer, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, an off-duty Kenosha Police officer was driving home from work on westbound 52nd Street (Highway 158) near 88th Avenue (Highway H) when he saw a Jeep traveling at high speed with white-and-amber lights activated on the roof of the Jeep. The officer saw the Jeep pull up to cars with the lights activated and then turn on a siren. “The defendant would pull over behind them for a few seconds then speed off,” the complaint states.
The off-duty officer said he watched the driver of the Jeep “do this to numerous cars.” He then attempted to get close to the Jeep so he could write down the license plate number, and tried to pull up next to the Jeep so he could see the driver. “(The off-duty officer) stated when he did this the defendant slowed down, got behind him and then activated the siren on his Jeep.” The officer pulled over and the driver in the Jeep sped past him.
The officer then followed the Jeep, noting that he saw the driver run two red lights with his lights and siren activated. He called authorities and reported the incident.
A Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputy found the off-duty officer standing with Knuth outside his Jeep on the east frontage road (120th Avenue) north of Highway 142 (Burlington Road). The Jeep had lights on the roof and a “thin blue line” flag sticker on the window. According to sheriff's Sgt. David Wright, the Kenosha Police officer, who was still in uniform as he returned home from work, motioned for Knuth to pull over and waited with him until the deputy arrived.
According to the complaint, Knuth said he had the lights and a PA system in his Jeep because he works construction and told the deputy he “bought the siren from Amazon because he always wanted a siren.”
The complaint states that Knuth denied attempting to pull anyone over and said he went through the red lights with his lights and siren because the brakes on his Jeep are bad and he was worried he would not be able to stop.
“When explicitly asked if he was trying to act like a cop knowing people would pull over for him if he activated the siren the defendant nodded his head and admitted ‘yeah.’ The defendant stated that he was not actually trying to be a cop, just that he always liked police officers and has always wanted to be one,” the complaint states.
Past convictions
Knuth is on probation for a 2020 conviction for intimidating a victim and disorderly conduct. In that case, charged in Racine County, Knuth was originally charged with four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Court Commissioner Larry Keating said the allegations in the impersonating a police officer case were concerning. “It puts both the public and Mr. Knuth at risk,” Keating said.
Keating gave Knuth a $2,500 signature bond, however he is being held in Kenosha County Jail on a probation hold. He is next due in court on Aug. 13.