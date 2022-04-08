Man charged with molestation after he and child test positive for same STD, Northwest Indiana police say

HOBART — A Hobart man has been charged with molesting an underage girl after the child came forward with the allegations and both tested positive for the same sexually transmitted disease, Hobart police Capt. James M. Gonzales said.

Darese T. Bethley is charged in Lake County with Level 1 and Level 3 counts of child molesting, Gonzales said.

He is accused of molesting the child between July 9 and 12 at an apartment complex in Hobart, police said.

The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month.

Upon returning from the apartment July 12, the girl complained of pain and said Bethley had performed a sex act on her, Gonzales said.

A sexual assault examination done on the child revealed she had a sexually transmitted disease, police said.

Bethley reportedly denied the accusations when questioned by police and after stalling, tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease, Gonzales said. Records obtained by police showed Bethley had tested positive in late May for the same sexually transmitted disease as the girl.

Bethley is being held at Lake County Jail.

Anyone who has been molested or knows of a molestation case is encouraged to report it to police or someone of trust.

