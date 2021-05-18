Man charged with southern Wisconsin parks theft sentenced to prison

Police suspected the pair of the burglaries. They were stopped May 8 and officers executed a search warrant on their vehicle, where more than 100 keys were found. One had distinct markings connecting it to Rock Arbor State Park.

Neil Husom admitted to police that he had broken into the boxes and a number of different parks buildings. He also told officers that he had stolen two surveillance cameras set up by parks staff and thrown them off a bridge in Monroe.

Stephanie Husom told police that the pair would randomly look for locations, she would drop Neil off and he would break into pay boxes or buildings to look for money. Sometimes she would help with tools to pry open boxes.

Thefts were noted at Natural Bridge State Park, where a warden found a pay box had been emptied of visitors fees, and at Rocky Arbor State Park, where an office had been burglarized. A yellow self-pay tube had been damaged along the south shore of Devil’s Lake State Park, rangers also noted. In March 2019, workers found that another tube had been damaged in the CCC parking lot at the park. All of the pay stubs were missing and similar damage was found two more times within that week.