Man dies after being shot, reportedly accidentally, on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A man died after being shot, reportedly accidentally, on the Southwest Side on Friday, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a residence in the 7100 block of McKee Road on a report of person who reportedly accidentally fired a gun, hitting another person, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Lisko said.

No one is in custody and the investigation is continuing, Lisko said, adding that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Lisko told the State Journal he believed the death occurred Friday evening and asked why the incident wasn't reported until Thursday, said, "There was a notification process that needed to occur between then and now, and considering that there was no threat to the public we felt that it was important to do that process in the right way and not rush it to put out a news story."

Asked whether police consider it an accident or homicide, Lisko said the Dane County Medical Examiner determines the cause/manner of death, and it could be determined an accident.

"The investigation is not done at this point, and it would be irresponsible for me to spell out if this is/isn't an accident before detectives have made their conclusions or referred any charges they may pursue," Lisko said.