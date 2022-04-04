Man dies in explosion on Lauderdale Lake while installing pier

A boat explosion on Lauderdale Lake on Friday killed one man and injured two, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office said.

The men were installing a pier at the lake, located in the town of LaGrange, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the area at 12:33 p.m., and deputies located a pontoon-type barge on the shoreline off Stewart Drive with significant damage.

One man was transported to a local trauma center with severe injuries, another man was treated and released and the third man was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit assisted with fuel spillage.

The three men worked for a local pier service, but their identities haven't been released yet. The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

