RACINE — A man was killed in a house fire on the Racine’s north side shortly after midnight Wednesday.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to 1105 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about 12:30 a.m.

The fire investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected.

RFD Lt. Joe Larson said in a written statement that firefighters could see flames and smoke venting out a window on the first floor when they arrived.

Firefighters forced their way into the home where they reported finding hoarding-like conditions on the first floor of the two-story, multifamily home.

According to Larson, crews searched both floors of the house, wading through debris that was waist-high.

No one was on the second floor because that tenant was at work.

“Unfortunately, the downstairs tenant, who lived alone, was found deceased inside the residence,” Larson said.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The fire department estimated the property loss to be $75,000 and the loss of personal possessions to be $15,000.

Larson said hoarding can be dangerous for residents and firefighters.

Not only is there an increased potential for fire, but hoarding “creates a clear and present danger to responders attempting to access and search and rescue.”

Larson also emphasized the importance of smoke alarms.

“Working smoke alarms save more lives than firefighters ever will,” he said. “No smoke alarms were found in the residence.”

Response

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to Larson.

The fire required a significant response from the RFD:

Truck 1, Quint 3, Engines 1,2, and 6, MED 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the initial alarm of fire.

Car 2 responded as safety officer. Utility 3 and Utility 4 responded to conduct the origin and cause investigation.

Twenty-six firefighters responded to the scene and worked to mitigate the incident.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and fire investigation.

