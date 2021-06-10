Man dies in manure tank accident on Iowa cattle farm

A man died Tuesday after getting stuck in a manure tank on Sievers Family Farm in Stockton, Iowa.
New Liberty Fire Chief Chad Petersen confirmed Wednesday the fire department responded to the call Tuesday a little before 10 a.m.
Petersen said the man was doing some work in the tank when he got stuck.
The New Liberty Fire department, which is staffed by volunteers, was on the scene for most of the day. Petersen said they called for backup from other volunteer fire departments nearby, and the responders were able to retrieve the man's body from the tank late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Sievers Family Farm is a cattle farm and the location of AgriReNew, a renewable energy company that recycles manure to produce electricity.
The victim's name has not been released.
Today’s top pics: Euro 2020 soccer championship and more
APTOPIX Mexico Harris Latin America
Vice President Kamala Harris and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gesture as they arrive for a bilateral meeting Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the National Palace in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
APTOPIX France Eiffel Tower
Pictured from the elevated subway train, a giant flag flies at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The reason of the event was not immediately known. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Lewis Joly
APTOPIX Germany Daily Life
Tourists visit the beach on the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, northern Germany, on a sunny Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Michael Probst
APTOPIX Golden Knights Avalanche Hockey
Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault celebrates after scoring the tying goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
APTOPIX France Tennis French Open
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova stretches to return the ball to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
APTOPIX Netherlands War Crimes Mladic
Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic imitates taking pictures as he sits the court room in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, where the United Nations court delivers its verdict in the appeal of Mladic against his convictions for genocide and other crimes and his life sentence for masterminding atrocities throughout the Bosnian war. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)
Peter Dejong
APTOPIX New York Child Shot
Boys stop to look at a memorial for ten-year-old Justin Wallace, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of New York. The boy was killed and his 29-year-old uncle was wounded as they entered the home, Saturday, June 5. Mayor Bill de Blasio called Justin's death "a profound injustice" on Twitter. "His killer will be brought to justice," he said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
APTOPIX Colombia Argentina Wcup Soccer
A Colombia soccer fan cheers for his team prior a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, against Argentina at the Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fernando Vergara
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Conventions
People walk through a new addition to the Las Vegas Convention Center during the World of Concrete convention Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
APTOPIX France Bulgaria Soccer
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates his goal against Bulgaria during the international friendly soccer match between France and Bulgaria at the Stade De France in Saint Denis, North of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
APTOPIX Indians Cardinals Baseball
Cleveland Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer dives to catch a ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt for the final out of the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
APTOPIX Congress Biden
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
APTOPIX France Tennis French Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Tuesday, June 8, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
A telephone department worker repairs underground cables during a partial relaxation of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Anupam Nath
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Border Closure
Joel Gardiner, left, embraces his new bride Mandi Gardiner as officiant Brooke Bakogeorge steps away after marrying the couple at the arch separating the U.S. from Canada at Peace Arch Historical State Park Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Gardiner, of Canada, walked across the border at the park into the U.S. earlier in the day to wed his American sweetheart. The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020, but Canadians have been allowed to walk over a ditch into the U.S. park and weddings have become routine there. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson
APTOPIX France Tennis French Open
United States's Coco Gauff returns the ball to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
APTOPIX Clippers Jazz Basketball
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) reacts after scoring 3-pointer against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
APTOPIX Panama Dominican Republic WCup Soccer
Dominican Republic's Edarlyn Reyes, center fights for the ball against Panama's Jose Luis Rodriguez, left, and Andres Andrade, right, during a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match in Panama City, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Arnulfo Franco
APTOPIX Canada Hate Crime
Khalida Ashram and her daughter Anila mourn at the scene of an attack on Monday, involving a driver accused of plowing a pickup truck into an immigrant family of five in London, Ontario, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denounced the attack as police say the attack targeted Muslims. (Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press via AP)
Geoff Robins
APTOPIX WCWS Florida St Oklahoma Softball
Florida State catcher Anna Shelnutt, right, gestures after tagging out Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings at the plate in the seventh inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki
APTOPIX Azerbaijan Euro 2020 Soccer
A man walks in front of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre before the upcoming Euro 2020 soccer championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The Euro 2020 gets underway on Friday June 11 and is being played in 11 host cities across 11 countries. The event was delayed by one year after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
