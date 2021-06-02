Man dies in Racine County Jail after being booked for OWI, authorities say

RACINE — A man died Saturday morning inside the Racine County Jail, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, issued late Tuesday afternoon after The Journal Times inquired about the incident, Ronquale Ditello-Scott Jr. was expecting the birth of a son in September.

“The family requested that people, especially the media, respect their privacy and allow Ronquale’s family, friends, and loved ones to grieve his passing,” the release stated. “The Racine County Sheriff’s Office will provide more details on this investigation as is appropriate.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies pulled over the vehicle Ditello-Scott was driving southbound on Highway 164 immediately north of Highway 36 in Waterford after 2 a.m. Saturday. The car reportedly had been “swerving in and out of its lane of travel” and was “unable to maintain a consistent speed.”

Deputies reported that Ditello-Scott admitted to smoking marijuana before being pulled over, and that marijuana, other “open intoxicants” and drug paraphernalia were found in the car. He was arrested at about 3 a.m. Saturday, with the Sheriff’s Office recommending charges for operating while intoxicated, second offense.