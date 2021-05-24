Man drowns after swimming into Mississippi River to retrieve item, Grant County authorities say

A rural Potosi man drowned after swimming into the Mississippi River to retrieve an item on Saturday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 3:25 p.m., authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a possible drowning on the Mississippi about a mile north of the Potosi Point, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a report.

Emergency responders learned that Mitchell Hochhausen, 63, and his wife, Beth, were swimming with two of their grandchildren on a sand beach island on the east side of the river channel when Mitchell Hochhausen swam out into the river to retrieve an item that had floated away from them, Dreckman said.

Witnesses said Hochhausen had turned around to swim back in, but was unable to make it back to shallower water and went under the surface before someone could get to him in a boat. He was in about six feet of water at the time, Dreckman said.

Rescuers searched using side-scan sonar and were able to locate Hochhausen and he was recovered shortly before 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the boat landing by the Grant County Coroner, Dreckman said.