Man faces federal charges in police officer's injury during Kenosha protests

KENOSHA — A man accused of assaulting a police officer during the protests in Kenosha over the shooting of Jacob Blake has been indicted on two federal counts, authorities said Wednesday.
Ashton Howard, 27, of Kenosha, is charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and unlawful transport of firearms as a convicted felon. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison on the two charges.
According to court documents, evidence shows that a Kenosha Police Department officer was helping to remove a damaged police squad car when Howard threw a heavy object at the officer’s head, knocking him unconscious. The object was reportedly a brick, according to witness descriptions shown in a video tape shown Wednesday on WISN-TV.
Howard was charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. If convicted on that count, he faces a maximum of five years of imprisonment.
Howard was also charged with possession of ammunition, despite a prior felony conviction. If convicted of the charge, he faces a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment.
“There must be accountability for anyone who attacks a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin. “I commend the painstaking investigative efforts of the FBI and Kenosha Police Department to bring this case.”
Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis, in a release on the indictments, said criminal actions would not be tolerated during times of protest.
“This was not a case of legal protest; instead, it was a felonious assault on a police officer. This type of conduct cannot and will not be accepted,” according to Miskinis.
Footage of officer getting knocked out with a brick in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/zZYypCgyja— Nick 🚩🏴 (@BotchlaUS) August 24, 2020
Robert Hughes, FBI special agent in charge, said the FBI would work to support law enforcement agencies with appropriate resources to maintain a safe community.”
“The FBI will continue to work with our partners to aggressively investigate and hold those responsible who obstruct law enforcement during civil disorder,” Hughes said.
Krueger said the case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Proctor. Court information was not available as of Wednesday. Howard’s federal public defenders did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.
There was widespread unrest in Kenosha when a White officer shot Blake — a Black man — in the back on Aug. 23 while responding to a domestic disturbance, leaving Blake paralyzed. The officer, Rusten Sheskey, was not charged.