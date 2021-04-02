Man faces OWI after crash into State Patrol vehicle in traffic stop, Racine County authorities say

A man suspected of driving while high is accused of crashing into a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop/arrest of a different driver suspected of OWI Wednesday morning on Interstate 41/94 in Racine County.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which handled the investigation:
A Racine County deputy pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation on the Interstate just south of Highway 20.
The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Jonah Hughley of Milwaukee, allegedly provided a fake name upon being pulled over. The deputy reported seeing two children under the age of 3 in the backseat, one who wasn’t in a car seat and another who was in an improperly installed car seat.
The deputy reported that Hughley was showing “indicators of impairment” and was arrested and is facing recommended charges of two counts of first-offense OWI with a child under 16 in the vehicle.
After Hughley was arrested, another deputy was called to bring appropriate car seats before the children could be transported to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, where they could be possibly be picked up by family members, pending the investigation.
During this waiting period, a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle arrived, blocking a lane of traffic.
At this time, another vehicle, a 2017 Honda Civic — reportedly operated by Harrison Geisler, a 25-year-old from Milwaukee — crashed into the State Patrol vehicle even though Geisler “had no traffic in front of or next to him as he approached the State Patrol squad,” according to the RCSO.
The commercial vehicle inspector who had been in the State Patrol squad reportedly suffered minor injuries because of the crash. Geisler was treated at a hospital before being arrested.
In Geisler’s vehicle, deputies reported finding heroin.
The RCSO is recommending charges and issued traffic violations for failure to move over/slow down for an emergency vehicle, first-offense OWI causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin.
A lengthy backup lasted from just after 8 a.m. until about 11 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.