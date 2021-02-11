Man gets 8 years in prison for Kenosha County drag-racing crash that killed teen

Family members asked that Lagowski be given the maximum sentence possible.

“Please, for your own sakes, don’t measure the value of Domanic’s life by the sentence that has been imposed,” Schroeder told the family.

No criminal history

Schroeder said he did not believe that Lagowski, who had no criminal history, deserved the maximum 15-year prison sentence allowed for second-degree reckless homicide.

“The real purpose that judges have in imposing sentences on people is to reduce future lawlessness, that’s the principal purpose,” the judge said.

While Schroeder said Lagowski “made a terrible, reckless decision disregarding the lives and safety of other people,” he said he did not believe a harsh sentence would deter others from driving recklessly.

Schroeder sentenced Lagowski to eight years in prison followed by four years of supervision for the reckless homicide charge. For the reckless injury case, he withheld sentence, imposing six years of probation consecutive to the homicide case. If Lagowski fails to live by the terms of his probation, he could be sentenced to prison time in the future for the charge.