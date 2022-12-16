 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man gets a gun pointed at him after accidentally cutting off a driver at a roundabout, police say

Police lights

Madison police are investigating a road rage incident from Thursday afternoon near the north Thompson roundabout on Lien road, where a driver pointed a gun at a man, spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday police arrived to the area around north Thompson and Wayridge drives in response to a call from a driver who says a gun was flashed at him at the roundabout, according to Fryer.

The man was traveling east on Lien road, when he accidentally cut off another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle then reportedly yelled something before pointing a gun at the man, police said.

No one was injured throughout the incident and no arrests have been made, according to Fryer.

The investigation is ongoing.

