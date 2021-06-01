Man killed by train in Burlington 'intentionally positioned' himself in train's path, authorities say

BURLINGTON — Racine County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a Canadian National freight train at about 7:55 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 3000 block of South Honey Lake Road.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male who was dead near the train tracks. Investigation into the incident shows no foul play is suspected and the male "intentionally positioned himself" on the railway, the release said.

The sheriff's office is actively working with the Canadian National Police — the private railroad police force that serves the rail infrastructure of the Canadian National Railway in Canada and the U.S. — regarding the incident.

It remains under investigation and the name of the deceased individual is being withheld, pending notification to his immediate family.

Also responding were the police and fire departments of the City of Burlington, the Town of Burlington Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.