Man killed wife then walked into path of semi

A Madison couple is dead after the husband killed his wife then walked into traffic twice to try to kill himself, dying the second time when he was hit by a semi on Interstate 90, police said.

Police were not releasing the names of the couple, both 45; how exactly the woman was killed; or whether there was anyone else in the Far West Side home where the murder appeared to have occurred. But people close to them identified the victims as Jason and Jessica Wray, and city property records show them as the owners since 2014 of the home at 6 Darien Circle where Jessica's body was found.

Barnes said during a Monday press conference that police received a call at around 3:20 p.m. about a woman's death from people not at the Darien Circle home.

"It was apparent to officers on the scene that the victim had been violently physically attacked," he said, and life-saving measures failed to save her life.

He said police had no record of prior calls to the address and the couple was not previously known to them.

As police were trying to locate the woman's husband, who they had determined was the main suspect in her death, calls began coming into dispatchers about a man on foot on the Beltline near Old Sauk Road who had been hit by a vehicle but then got back into his 2013 Honda CRV and drove to the interstate, according to Barnes and the State Patrol.

"There this man once again got out of his vehicle on foot and this time stepped in front of a semitruck," Barnes said. He was pronounced dead on the scene and later identified as the dead woman's husband, he said.

The collision occurred at around 3:36 p.m. in the west lanes of the interstate near mile marker 140.2, near Buckeye Road, State Patrol Sgt. Holtz said in a statement.

Need help? Those who fear they may be at risk of violence from a domestic partner can call Madison's Domestic Abuse Intervention Services at 608-251-4445 or 800-747-4045 for help. Those in imminent danger should call 911.

The semi driver, a 71-year-old woman from Spokane, Washington, was not injured.

Sunday's murder drew a large police presence, including the Madison Police Department’s crime scene investigation unit, to the Darien Circle home. A fire truck and ambulance were present at the scene initially but left shortly after arriving. About five police cars and the forensic services unit remained at the scene Sunday night.

The residence, in the Wexford neighborhood, was surrounded by police tape Sunday afternoon as neighbors gathered in the rain outside of the home.

On Monday, some lights remained on in the home that features a basketball hoop in the driveway, hanging ferns on the front porch and play structure in the back yard. The yellow police tape had been removed and there was no sign of a police investigation. Police declined to say Monday if the Wrays had children or anyone else lived at the home.

