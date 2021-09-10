Man likely shot to death Friday night, body not seen until Sunday, Beloit police say

A man likely was shot to death Friday night and his body was not seen when gunshots were investigated due to factors that included the body’s location and the time, Beloit police said.

The 19-year-old was found dead between two houses about 7:50 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue for a report of a man down, Chief Andre Sayles said in a statement Thursday.

Police had responded to a report of shots fired near Bluff Street and Portland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday, searched the neighborhood and recovered shell casings, but found no body, Sayles said.

Officers were told the people involved in the incident fled on foot, no blood evidence was found and there no reports of anyone being shot at the time, Sayles said.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy of the 19-year-old, whose name was not released, on Tuesday, and a determination of an official time of death could take several weeks, but the preliminary investigation shows the man likely was shot Friday evening, Sayles said.