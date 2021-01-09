 Skip to main content
Man seriously injured after he falls and is hit by truck in Portage, police say
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a delivery truck on County Road CX on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Portage Police Department, the accident occurred at 8:11 a.m. on the road near the Kwik Trip. Dennis Mouser of Wellington, Ohio, 71, was walking to cross the road when he fell into the roadway. A delivery truck was parked on the road. The vehicle struck Mouser as it drove away. The driver was unaware that Mouser had fallen down.

Aspirus Divine Savior EMS responded and transported Mouser to the hospital. He was later transported to the University of Wisconsin-Madison hospital for serious injuries.

