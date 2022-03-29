Man set own shelter on fire at Madison homeless encampment, authorities say

Madison police are investigating a possible arson after a man lit his shelter on fire at a Madison-owned homeless shelter encampment Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the burning tiny shelter at the city's encampment at 3202 Dairy Drive just after 1:15 p.m., said Bernadette Galvez, a community education officer for the Madison Fire Department. Firefighters saw the smoke from a fire station across the street, yet it had burned to the ground by the time they arrived, Galvez said.

No one was injured in the fire, which caused an estimated $15,500 in damage, Galvez said. No other shelters at the encampment were damaged.

The city opened the legal encampment in November in a bid to transition people to permanent housing and close the long-troubled encampment at Reindahl Park.

Police are investigating the incident, though the man who lit the shelter on fire, a resident at the encampment, has not been arrested, said spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

Kevin Femal, the CEO of EMS Industrial, which is two lots down from the encampment, said he saw "a huge blaze of fire" through the window while he was on the phone.

"They were over there in a quick fashion," Femal said of the fire crews.

The camp's 30 64-square-foot shelters are equipped with operable windows, fold-up beds, shelving, electricity, light, a heater and a mini-refrigerator. Staff with MACH OneHealth and Kabba Recovery Services, which operate the camp, are on site to help campground users with daily living needs and provide mental health services, substance abuse treatment and housing searches.

Brenda Konkel, the executive director of MACH OneHealth, did not respond to an email asking about the fire.

