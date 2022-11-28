Man settles defamation lawsuit against Kenosha County GOP board members

A Pleasant Prairie man and former Kenosha County Board supervisor has settled a more than two-year-old defamation suit filed against county GOP board members.
Joe Clark, 57, originally filed the suit in the spring of 2020 against individual members of the Republican Party of Kenosha County executive board.
Named in the suit at the time were Erin Decker, Matt Augustine, Mary Verzal, John Poole and Don Diehl. Since then, four of the five defendants were dismissed from the suit, leaving just Decker.
Clark filed the suit over a Facebook post of April 28, 2020. No longer online, it stated “King Kreuser is now using tax dollars to help out his buddy, Joe Clark.” It ended with: “King Kreuser and Big-man Beth know these people will do their bidding since they are bought and paid for by Crooked Clark ... This is how Kenosha County tax dollars are being spent — as political payback.”
The mediated settlement calls for Decker to pay $10,000 in two installments to Clark with the first installment due Dec. 1 and the second on Jan. 3. According to the mediation documents, Decker also agreed to take down the post. The parties in the case would be responsible for their own costs and attorney fees.
Clark, a local accountant for nearly three decades, has said he was trying to clear his name after being called crooked in the online post, which accused him of receiving political payback through a COVID-19 drive-up testing site then operated by the Kenosha Community Health Center, where Clark had served as its board president at the time in a volunteer capacity.
He is now the treasurer, also a volunteer position, for the community health center, which serves low- to moderate-income individuals and families and receives federal funds from the City of Kenosha-administered community development block grant.
On Nov. 2, the case went to mediation after Judge Anthony Milisauskas denied a Sept. 7 motion for summary judgment to dismiss the case as requested by Decker’s attorney Matthew Fernholz. Milisauskas had scheduled a motion hearing for Dec. 2, with a jury trial set for March 20, according to court records.
Clark said that bringing the suit was never about the money, but rather to protect “my good name.”
“This wasn’t about money to me. It was about the principle and about what she (Decker) was doing,” said Clark. “And, $10,000, in my mind, was significant enough to teach a lesson here. You cannot just say what you want about anybody. You’ve got to be responsible with what you do.”
Clark said he plans to donate the funds to the community health center.
Decker declined comment on the suit or the settlement and referred inquiries to her attorney.
“We have no comment on the lawsuit other than to say the matter has settled,” Fernholz said.
