Man shot, killed just outside jail, police station, Madison police say

A man died after being shot downtown steps away from the Madison Police Department and Dane County Jail, though Police Chief Shon Barnes said investigators are still determining whether the victim had been in those buildings before gunmen opened fire.

Two "persons of interest" were arrested in the area of Rimrock Road near John Nolen Drive shortly after the killing, Madison's first homicide of 2022, Barnes said at a news conference Wednesday evening as rain poured down on the scene of the shooting. The victim, in his 30s, will be identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. 

"We won't mince words. It is very brazen," Barnes said. "It should be very concerning to everyone that someone would do this in the daytime between the Sheriff's (Office) and the Police Department." 

The motive for the shooting was not known, and police are investigating whether it was a "targeted incident." Barnes also insisted that the two people in custody were "persons of interest" and not suspects. Barnes said he did not know where the victim was from. 

Barnes wrote in his daily blog on Thursday morning that there was a hit-and-run crash at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in which a vehicle was struck by another vehicle "involved in the homicide" in the area of West Badger Road and South Park Street. The person whose vehicle was struck was not injured.

An officer who arrived at the scene immediately after the shooting rushed to give first aid to the victim, who had been walking down the 200 block of South Carroll Street around 5:10 p.m. when he was shot at multiple times, Barnes said. The site is just outside the main entrance to the police department's Central District and around the corner from the main entrance of the Public Safety Building, which houses one of the county's jail facilities. 

At the shooting scene, a belt, shoes and other clothes were strewn on the sidewalk and a parked gray Ford C-Max had its door swung open and was surrounded by yellow evidence markers.

As an ambulance readied to leave the scene with a police escort, officers brought a woman who was on the phone and crying into the police station.

A steady stream of family members, some of them visibly shaken and crying, arrived at the scene and were escorted into the police station in the hours after the shooting. 

"My thoughts and my prayers go out to the victim and his family members as well," Barnes said. "Their life was forever changed today by an act of gun violence." 

