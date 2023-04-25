A man being sought in the Monday afternoon killing of a 43-year-old woman on Madison's West Side has fled the country with the couple's young daughter, according to Madison Police.

Jose Duenas-Quinonez, the victim's husband, was being sought by police for questioning. A 6-year-old girl, the daughter of the victim and Duenas-Quinonez, was initially unaccounted for, but it was determined with assistance from the FBI that the child had left the U.S. with her father, police said in a statement.

Police are not calling Duenas-Quinonez a suspect but he is a “person of interest at this time,” spokesperson Alyssa Cains said Tuesday.

Police responded just after 4 p.m. Monday to a business at 1330 S. Midvale Blvd., where officers located the dead 43-year-old female, according to police. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and the victim’s identity and cause of death will be released later by the Medical Examiner’s office, a statement said.

The city's Violent Crime Unit is working on the homicide investigation along with the FBI, Madison police said.

On Monday afternoon, police prepared to issue an Amber Alert for the missing child, Avril Duenas Juarez, and a statewide Wisconsin Crime Alert Bulletin was issued.

"When it was determined that Mr. Duenas-Quinonez left the country with his daughter, the Alert was canceled due to the restricted broadcast geography of the Alert," Madison police said in a statement.

Authorities did not say where they believed Duenas-Quinonez was or how he had traveled there.

'Like a family member'

Kristy Blossom Heine, who co-owns Marigold Kitchen in Madison, said the victim was a former employee who had worked with her at the popular Downtown cafe for almost two decades.

"I knew her for 18 years," she said. "She was just like a family member. She and I were hand-in-hand for a very long time."

Blossom Heine, who bought Marigold with her husband in 2021, but has worked there since 2001, said she and the victim went through life together.

She said the news has her completely shaken and she didn't want to say too much other than she was "pretty near and dear to our hearts."

Nearly 24 hours after the homicide, the strip mall where it happened near the Beltline was open Tuesday afternoon and customers were going to the nearby hardware, sporting goods and grocery stores.

Gray drapes covered the interior of the large windows at Spark Nutrition, where the victim worked and which advertises "Protein Spot shakes, energy, snacks, waffles, crepes, bowls, pies."

A hand-printed sign provided a phone number for donations to support the victim's family. When a Wisconsin State Journal reporter called the number, the person answering hung up.

“It’s been a very upsetting thing for all the neighbors. We’ve been really startled by it,” said Steve Schwartz, who lives in the area and paused to read the sign.

Schwartz said he frequents the Mexican restaurants and ice cream shop in the strip mall. The hardware store and the nearby Le Tigre Lounge are “neighborhood staples,” he said. “This is an important part of my community.”

Donna Maysack, an employee at Dorn True Value Hardware, said that after police arrived Monday afternoon and went into the storefront where the victim was found, no more customers were allowed into the shopping area. The hardware store normally closes at 6 p.m., she said.

At several other nearby businesses, employees said they did not want to comment or did not know the victim.

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

Safest cities in America 2023: Violent crime rate increases drive per capita cost of crime Safest cities in America 2023: Violent crime rate increases drive per capita cost of crime The 15 Safest Cities in America The 15 Most Dangerous Cities Methodology