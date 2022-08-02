Man taken to hospital after rescue from drum of concrete mixing truck in town of Vienna, authorities say (copy)

A man was taken to a local hospital after he was rescued from the drum of a concrete mixing truck in the town of Vienna on Monday night, authorities reported.

The Madison Fire Department’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was called at 9:30 p.m. Monday to assist the DeForest Fire Department and Sun Prairie EMS with the rescue of a man trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck in the 5600 block of Highway V, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The unidentified man was performing maintenance when he fell into the drum, which did not contain any cement, but was in motion. The drum was shut down prior to the MFD HURT’s arrival, Schuster said.

Madison and Sun Prairie paramedics entered the drum, but the access hatch was not large enough to allow them to remove the man, so the MFD HURT used their plasma cutter to widen the opening and the man was removed from the mixing drum at 11:01 p.m., a little over an hour after the MFD HURT arrived at the scene, Schuster said.

Sun Prairie EMS then took the man, whose condition was not available, to a local hospital, Schuster said.