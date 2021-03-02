Man threatened someone with a gun at TJ Maxx in Racine, police say

RACINE — Police say a Racine man threatened someone with a gun at TJ Maxx and then crashed head-on into a police car while fleeing a later traffic stop.

Darin L. Grandberry, 23, of the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, intimidation of a victim and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of THC, and misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to criminal complaints:

Grandberry allegedly accompanied another man who was following a third man into TJ Maxx, 2308 S. Green Bay Road, on Feb. 20.

The second man then allegedly told the third man “I got my CCW (concealed carry weapon license) bruh, I’ll do that (expletive) to you right now if you don’t take that statement and (expletive) back” while clutching a gun in his pocket. The man who was threatened responded by saying “Why are you even questioning me about another guy in the first place? That’s your problem, it has nothing to do with you.” The man then shoved the reported victim in the chest and tried to fight him, saying “I’ll kill you.”