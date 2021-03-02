Man threatened someone with a gun at TJ Maxx in Racine, police say

RACINE — Police say a Racine man threatened someone with a gun at TJ Maxx and then crashed head-on into a police car while fleeing a later traffic stop.
Darin L. Grandberry, 23, of the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, intimidation of a victim and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of THC, and misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to criminal complaints:
Grandberry allegedly accompanied another man who was following a third man into TJ Maxx, 2308 S. Green Bay Road, on Feb. 20.
The second man then allegedly told the third man “I got my CCW (concealed carry weapon license) bruh, I’ll do that (expletive) to you right now if you don’t take that statement and (expletive) back” while clutching a gun in his pocket. The man who was threatened responded by saying “Why are you even questioning me about another guy in the first place? That’s your problem, it has nothing to do with you.” The man then shoved the reported victim in the chest and tried to fight him, saying “I’ll kill you.”
An officer was shown cellphone video of the incident and Grandberry was seen brandishing a firearm and saying “Ya know I’ll do that to you right now.”
Then, at 4:35 p.m. Friday, an officer attempted to stop a car without a working taillight. The car then sped off, reaching speeds of more than 50 mph, before blowing through a red light and crashing head-on into an officer’s car.
Grandberry got out of the car and allegedly began running. He was eventually taken down into a pile of snow on the side of the road.
Police reported finding 36 grams of marijuana on his person and another 55.9 grams of marijuana in the car.
Grandberry was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
