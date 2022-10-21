Man wanted in double homicide outside Kenosha bar arrested in Georgia, police say

One of two suspects sought for a mass shooting outside an Uptown Kenosha bar last month has been arrested in Georgia, police reported.

Kenosha police officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. in the area outside of now-closed Las Margaritas, 2232 Roosevelt Road, on a report of four shooting victims on Sept. 18. Two were killed and two others were transported to a local hospital following the shooting.

On Thursday, Kenosha police Lt. Joe Nosalik, the city’s public information officer, identified Kendal Readus, 29, as the suspected shooter and James Murphy, 29, as the getaway driver.

“Within hours of the shooting, our investigators had developed suspects,” Nosalik said in a statement to the Kenosha News. “Arrest warrants were quickly sought, knowing that the chances of apprehending suspects diminishes very quickly within the first two days. Although we are now more than a month out from the shooting we have not stopped our pursuit of these suspects.”

Nosalik said Kenosha Police “work with local, state and federal partners to apprehend suspects of violent crimes.”

Knowing that the suspects had fled the state, Nosalik said local investigators immediately began working with the U.S. Marshals and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

However, in the case of Murphy, a citizen tip from Hogansville, Ga., led to his arrest Wednesday afternoon. The Hogansville Police Department received a tip that Murphy was at a home in its jurisdiction, Nosalik said. Police there formed a contact team and took Murphy into custody without incident.

Murphy is being held in Georgia at the Troup County Jail pending his extradition back to Kenosha County where he will face recommended charges of two counts of party to the crime of homicide.

“We will find Kendal Readus. We will not stop until he is in the Kenosha County Jail,” Nosalik stated. He also thanked Hogansville Police for their assistance with Wednesday’s arrest.

Police identified the two deceased victims as 33-year-old Kenosha resident Houston R. Oliver and 35-year-old Racine resident James J. Alexander-Hood. The two additional gunshot victims who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries have been released from area hospitals.

Police scene tape closed off a field in an alley behind 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road in the hours following the shooting. Public access from 24th Avenue to 22nd Avenue on Roosevelt was also closed for a time as investigators surveyed the area.

Late last month, the owner of Las Margaritas decided to close and has turned in the liquor license to the city.

The same area was also the scene of an Aug. 20 triple shooting. The three victims in that incident survived.

Police urge anyone with information to cooperate and speak with investigators by calling the Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.