Man was arrested after boy shot girl in leg, Poynette police say

A man has been arrested following the shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Poynette on Saturday, according to Poynette police.

A man was arrested after a boy shot a girl in the leg, and the incident remains under investigation, Poynette Police Chief Adam Rogge said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Andrew S. Long, 20, has an initial court appearance set for Aug. 17. Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said Long was arrested and has since posted bond and been released from custody.

Police responded to a multi-family home in the 200 block of West Seward Street in Poynette on Saturday afternoon for a 7-year-old girl who had been shot by a boy at the residence.

The girl was airlifted to an area hospital where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Rogge said she was shot in the left thigh. She is in stable condition and set to be released in the next few days.

Rogge said both children are under the age of 10 and therefore the department was being careful about releasing information about the victim and the ongoing investigation.

“It is our goal to protect them during this process and also future victims that we may encounter that they know that our goal is to find justice for them as well,” Rogge said.

Yaskal said Long was arrested on misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child.

“Because their investigation is still ongoing we do not have Poynette Police Pepartment reports yet," Yaskal said. "We do not have the summary of their investigation yet. We’ll get it before August 17. When they send it to us, we’ll review the report and review their investigation and then we’ll determine if any criminal charges are warranted for Mr. Long or any other people involved in this incident.”

The responding officer, Ronald Spurbeck of Poynette police, said the scene was “chaotic” when he got there. He did not give any other details about the investigation but did confirm a handgun was used in the incident and was recovered from the scene following the execution of a search warrant.

Rogge said when Spurbeck arrived on the scene he located the 7-year-old girl and immediately began giving first aid treatment for the injury.

Rogge had a number of gun locks on display at the news conference and spoke about Poynette’s gun lock program. He said this incident can be a learning opportunity for the community.

Poynette is one of many law enforcement agencies across the state and country that have this type of free gun lock program, he said. Any citizen can stop at the police station and pick up a gun lock, he added.

“Let’s be proactive,” Rogge said. “Let’s utilize that and protect our children and our family members.”