Man who allegedly injured 2 in Lake Delton drive-by shooting released on bail

The man arrested for allegedly injuring two people by driving by The Reef Night Club and shooting at the building April 18 was released on a $5,000 cash bond Tuesday.

Mark A. Perales, 27, of El Paso, was charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle at a building.

Perales appeared in court Monday via video from the Sauk County Jail. As a condition of his bond, he is not allowed to be in Lake Delton unless driving through on the interstate.

According to the criminal complaint, Perales told police in an interview April 20 that he was upset after a fight broke out at the club and he was thrown out by a bouncer. He admitted to drinking “quite a bit” and that he had a gun he had legally purchased in Texas in a case in his red Chrysler Sebring that night.

When Lake Delton police arrived at the business initially for a trespassing complaint, they heard multiple gunshots coming from Wisconsin Dells Parkway. Three officers ran to their vehicles and tried to catch up to the sedan, but could not find it.