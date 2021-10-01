Man who refused to wear mask arrested after punching manager of State Street business, Madison police say

A man who refused to wear a mask upon entering the Ian's Pizza on State Street was arrested early Friday morning after punching the manager, Madison police reported.

Police responded to the pizzeria at 100 State Street around 2:15 a.m. on a report of a disturbance, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

A man later identified as Abel Mosqueda, 20, argued with other customers of the business when he refused to put on a mask when he entered the business, Kimberley said.

Mosqueda was asked to leave by the manager of the business due to his “unruly nature” and not wearing a mask, and Mosqueda responded by punching the manager in the face, Kimberley said. The manager was not taken to the hospital.

Mosqueda then went outside and punched out a window, before leaving the area. He was later contacted by officers and taken into custody. Kimberley said.

Mosqueda was taken to a hospital for a medical clearance due to a hand injury and then booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of battery and disorderly conduct, Kimberley said.

