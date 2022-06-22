Man who shot and injured Kenosha Police officer found guilty on all charges

Pruett, a U.S. Navy veteran, said the the injury left him unable to hold his newborn child after he was born because he couldn’t lift more than a few pounds after his surgery.

The jury trial was held before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell and prosecuted by District Attorney Michael Graveley. Massey was represented by attorney Michael Cicchini.

A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 25. The trial lasted about a week.

Following the verdict, Massey became "very agitated and threw a water pitcher across the courtroom" almost hitting an assistant district attorney, according to court records. Massey's brother, Tronic Massey, also became disruptive and was escorted out of courtroom by Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said he's never experienced such an outburst in court.

"He waited until the jury had been individually polled," Graveley said. "He patiently waited until every juror had been questioned about whether these were their verdicts. When they had all agreed to that the very next thing that happened was he took one of those water pitchers that are on the court tables and threw it and he missed Deputy D.A. Carli McNeil's head by just a few inches and hit the DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) agent who was also seated in our immediate area with the pitcher."

Graveley said deputies secured Massey against a wall but he continued to scream and curse at the jury and court officials.

"As he left he managed to point and directed name-calling at the officer he had shot," Graveley said. "It made it doubly personal as he was leaving the court room. ... I haven't seen this before. I've been in court rooms for 30 years. This is the most out of control I've seen a defendant when he received the verdict."