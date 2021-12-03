Man who was armed with rifle faces multiple felony charges after hours-long Sauk County standoff

A man who engaged in a standoff with authorities for nearly four hours has been charged with multiple crimes.

Larry C. Gag, 57, of Prairie du Sac, requested a reset to Friday, which was granted by Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko. Gag remains in custody in the Sauk County Jail.

Gag was charged with felony counts of threatening a law enforcement officer, pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, failing to comply with an officer, child abuse and bail jumping as well as misdemeanor counts of operating a firearm while intoxicated, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Gag had recently been living in an apartment in Bluffview, a designated place within the town of Sumpter off of Highway 12 south of Baraboo. A caller reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday that Gag had purposefully punctured the tires of a car she was using. She told police that he was upset about narcotics and that he had been sending text messages that didn’t make sense.

When police arrived, they ended up in a standoff with Gag, who would periodically scan the squad cars and officers on the ground from a window in the apartment building with a rifle. Officers noted in the complaint that they heard Gag place a shell into the chamber of a gun that had a high caliber. The caller said she knew Gag had a hunting rifle, along with bows, in the apartment.

According to the complaint, around 12:30 a.m. Gag was arrested and brought out of the building. Police walked through the apartment with the person who initially reported him. They found furniture out of place with makeshift barricades in front of the windows and alcohol throughout the space. Officers had heard a loud bang around 10 p.m. During the walkthrough, an officer found fireworks that had been set off near the window where Gag had been stationed. There were also boxes of 12 and 16 gauge ammo and a shotgun on the table with a round in it. A “large buck knife” and a pocket knife were found on a couch.

Before the standoff began, neighbors said they heard Gag yelling obscenities at a girl. The girl told police that when she walked into the apartment, Gag became “threatening” and she was afraid Gag would shoot her with a crossbow so she grabbed it from him. He proceeded to strike her multiple times. The girl was bleeding from her face, according to people in the building.

After multiple talks with the emergency response team, Gag surrendered to police. A preliminary breath test resulted in a 0.075% blood alcohol content.

Gag faces a maximum of 48 years in prison. He has other felony cases in Sauk County pending, including a fourth-offense OWI charge with a minor in the vehicle from August 2019 and charges of battery to emergency medical providers and felony bail jumping in June. Bond in both cases prohibits Gag from engaging in criminal activity.

