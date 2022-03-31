Man who was shot, killed was leaving Dane County Jail; suspect in custody, chief says

The man who was killed in the street steps outside of the Dane County Jail Wednesday had just left the jail when he was shot in a "pre-planned," "targeted" incident, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday.

Two "persons of interest" were arrested Wednesday night, and one of them is now considered a suspect who will soon be tentatively charged with homicide, Barnes said. The other remains in custody on a parole violation. Both men are in the Dane County Jail.

The 30-year-old man was fatally shot around 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Carroll Street, between the jail and the police station inside the City-County Building. He was taken to the hospital, but later died from gunshot wounds, Barnes said.

The killing is Madison's first homicide of 2022.

Barnes declined to specify whether the man was in custody at the jail before he left. Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the man was not a city or county employee, nor was he a police officer. The man's name has not been released.

Barnes said his department is still working to determine a motive for the homicide, but they believe it was "premeditated." It's "too early" to say whether the attack was gang related, he added.

Multiple rounds were fired, and more than a dozen shell casings were found, Barnes said. Multiple people witnessed the shooting and are cooperating with police, he said.

The persons of interest were involved in a hit-and-run crash on South Park Street shortly after the fatal shooting, a few miles south of the scene, Fryer said. No injuries were reported. A man was was driving south on the street around 5:10 p.m. when his vehicle was struck, causing minor damage.

Barnes did not identify either person of interest.

"Last night's shooting continues to serve as a reminder that gun violence does not belong in the Madison community," Barnes said.

