A Milton man with a felony murder conviction and his toddler passenger both were injured when he crashed while fleeing police in Monona on Wednesday, Monona police reported.

At about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, an officer witnessed a vehicle speeding 60 miles per hour heading north in the 5700 block of Monona Drive, where the speed limit is 30 mph (school zones during school hours are 20 mph), Chief Brian Chaney said in a statement.

In trying to stop the vehicle, the officer saw it drive against traffic and turn onto Nichols Road. According to witnesses, the car’s engine could be heard before it was seen as it accelerated along Nichols Road, swerved around a stopped vehicle, went out of control and crashed into a fire hydrant, utility pole and tree before coming to rest in the front yard of an occupied home in the 700 block of Nichols Road, Chaney said.

The driver, Joldany Rodriguez, 25, and a 2-year-old toddler were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with serious injuries, Chaney said, adding that there were no other injuries.

Rodriguez and the toddler were not related and he was caring for the child at the time of the crash, Chaney said.

Police will be referring charges against Rodriguez to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for reckless driving - causing great bodily harm, and other possible crimes, Chaney said.

Rodriguez was convicted of felony murder – party to a crime for a 2016 killing in Rock County. He was sentenced in 2017 to 5 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision, according to Wisconsin court records.